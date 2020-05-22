Rapper Quavo Finally Graduates From High School

Congratulations go out to Quavo for hitting a major academic milestone.

On Thursday night, the 29-year-old rapper announced he had officially received his high school diploma amid the lockdowns: “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020,” he captioned a series of graduation photos. “We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?”

But that’s not all. Quavo then told fans he would celebrate the accomplishment by releasing a new track later tonight; though he didn’t clarify if it’ll be a solo joint or a taste Migos’ long-awaited Culture III. Either way, fans are pumped.

Quavo attended Berkmar High School in the Atlanta suburb of Lilburn, Georgia, where he was a record-setting quarterback. He reportedly dropped out of school months before his graduation to pursue his music career full time.