Rapper Yo Gotti Spends $1million On Exotic Cars For His Birthday (Photo)

American rapper, Yo Gotti, has splashed a whooping million dollars on himself as he marks his 39th birthday.

The rapper took to Instagram to show off his new Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari F8, and Richard Mille wristwatch.

The three whips and the wristwatch were customized in Yo Gotti’s favorite color, Tiffany blue.

In the Instagram post, the rapper was seen posing with his new toys as he also wrote how much he has spent on himself.

See Photos Here: