Rapper Zlatan Ibile Gets Tattoo Of His Baby Mama’s Name

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile got the name of the mother of his son, Davita, inked across the left side of his abdomen.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer revealed the identity of his son to celebrate Children’s Day on Wednesday.

Zlatan Ibile also shared a photo of his child’s name inked under his elbow.

A shirtless photo of the indigenous singer revealed he also tattooed his baby mama’s name on his body and it has got people talking.

Read Also: Davido Set To Move Into His Dream House Which Comes With An Elevator (Video)

See the photo below: