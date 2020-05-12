Rats Don’t Deserve Such Attention – Snoop Dogg Speaks About 6ix9ine

American rapper Snoop Dogg has expressed his displeasure at Tekashi 6ix9ine’s fanbase and decided to tell it as it is.

The rapper said Tekashi did not deserve the overwhelming support he was getting as he betrayed his friends and former gang members.

Snoop said he was old school and did not support snitching so the whole thing stunk and did not make sense to him.

According to the Young, Wild and Free singer, the 23-year-old turned against his close associates just to bag himself a lighter prison sentence and that was something to be frowned upon.

Speaking with newsmen, Snoop said: “They have to stop pushing this rat. All these media outlets are making snitching cool. I am old school so I do not support anyone pushing his line right now.”