“Raw Snack” – Ex-Footballer, Chified Says As She Shares New Photo

Former soccer player, Chi-Chi Igbo also known as Chified took to her Instagram page to share a new photo in which she put her well-trimmed body on display.

In the photo, the personal trainer simply wore a sports bra and she sagged her trousers to reveal her underwear.

The retired Danish-Nigerian footballer also showed her abs and biceps as she struck a pose with a broom in her left hand.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Chified captioned the photo;

“Raw snack #organic”

Read Also: Olori Badirat Ajoke Shares New Photo With Alaafin Of Oyo; Calls Herself ‘His Oxygen’

See the full post below: