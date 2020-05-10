Reactions As Wike Pulls Down Two Hotels In Rivers

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Leo Da Silva has reacted to the now-trending news that Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor has pulled down two hotels in the state for violating the lockdown orders.

Read Also: BREAKING: Wike Demolishes Two Hotels For ‘Flouting’ Lockdown Directive

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the reality TV star stated that he hopes Wike is putting as much efforts that he is putting on lockdown of the state on testing and isolation capacity also.

He wrote: “I hope the energy Governor Wike is using to enforce the lockdown, he is also using it to increase testing and isolation centre capacity in Rivers state. Fighting this virus is not about being performative but being readily effective.”