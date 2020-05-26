“Real Men Give Babes Money, Not Other Way Round” – Willie XO Shades Ike

Popular UK rapper, Willie XO has taken a swipe at former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema, after he asked for money from his lover Mercy Eke.

Information Nigeria recalls the Mercy visited the rapper during her trip to London in February.

Photos and videos of the duo also made headlines on social media.

During a new episode of Ike and Mercy’s reality TV Show on Sunday, the couple had a fight about it.

Ike instructed Mercy to unfollow the rapper on social media because he wasn’t comfortable and he felt this would help their relationship move forward.

However, the model realized his girlfriend wasn’t willing to do it.

After a back and forth between the two, the retired video vixen finally gave in and unfollowed the rapper.

Ike also said Mercy should pay him off if she wants to break up with him.

In his words;

“If You Want To End Things With Me, Pay Me Off”.

Taking to Instagram, Willie X.O shared a post which reads;

“Real men give babes mulla and not the other way round 🤣🤣🤣 but If na money they want o, I go give them double 💰💰 #MoneyLove”

