Real Warri Pikin Wades Into Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade Feud (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Real Warri Pikin has reacted energetically to the never-ending comparison between Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade by their fans.

Taking to Instagram, the comedienne shared her take on how extreme fans have become in expressing their loyalty to their favourites.

The comic act said those always calling Tiwa Savage a prostitute and constantly comparing her fellow singer Yemi Alade with the mom of one, are women.

READ ALSO – ‘I Was In Debt Of Over N20M’ – Real Warri Pikin Tells Tonto Dikeh (Video)

In a video she shared, she pointed out that it is sad to know that women are the ones putting themselves down instead of supporting each other.

Watch The Video Here: