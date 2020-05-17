Rebuke Spirit Of Entitlement In Your Life, Simi Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian singer Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi has advised fans that they need to rebuke the spirit of entitlement in the lives.

According to the ‘Duduke’ crooner, the spirit of entitlement is a filthy one.

She further stated that it would hold them back.

Read Also: Tuface’s Daughter, Olivia Sings Simi’s Duduke With Passion And Emotions

She made this known via a tweet on her official Twitter handle on Sunday, 18th May.

See what she tweeted below:

rebuke the spirit of entitlement in your life. it’s a filthy spirit and it will hold you back.