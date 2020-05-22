Reekado Banks Reveals Title Of His New Album

Former MAVIN act Reekado Banks has gotten many tongues wagging after he took to his IG page to reveal that he has a new album in the pipeline.

According to the singer, he will be releasing a new album and has revealed what it will be called. Banks stated that the album will be named ‘Daddy to many.”

”My album is coming. And We shall call it ‘Daddy To Many’’

Nigerians have since reacted with one person writing; ”A lot of folks calling themselves Daddy these days then they drop songs and sound like grandkids”

Another person wrote; ”Bro lets do this tomorrow like Fr I can’t wait. You’ve starved me of your vibes gan Disappointed but relieved face”