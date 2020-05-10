‘Refund Tithes So Your Members Can Eat’ – Daddy Freeze Tells Pastors

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has called on General Overseers of churches in Nigeria to refund the tithes of their members.

This is in reaction to a post he had seen about how a church in the US refunded her members with tithes worth of three years.

Sharing a screenshot of a news report, Freeze called on General Overseers of churches in Nigeria to do the same by giving back one year of tithes to their members so they have something to ‘eat’.

See His Post Here: