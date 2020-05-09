Refusal To Pay Bribe Cost Me 2014 World Cup – Obasi (Video)

Former Super Eagles Striker, Chinedu Obasi has revealed that he was dropped from the Super Eagles 2014 World Cup squad because he refused to pay a bribe.

The Elfsborg star revealed he was sent an invitation initially but was then asked to pay some money if he wants to make the final squad.

The former Schalke 04 man made the revelation in a live Instagram chat on Friday.

However, the 33-year-old revealed he refused to heed to the demands and was subsequently dropped from the final 23-man team.

Watch the video below: