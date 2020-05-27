Regina Askia Slams Troll Who Berated Her For Discussing Her Marital Issues With Son

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia carpeted a troll who berated her for having an honest conversation about domestic violence with her son, Rudy.

The troll, identified as Laura Anthony Michael wasn’t pleased about how the actress openly discussed her marital problems.

Michael commented;

“Regina Askia Williams, you went on air to start talking about your marriage and the crisis that rocked it. So what did you gain? All for the gram. At your age. Shame on you and everything that you represent”.

Reacting to the criticism, Askia wrote;

”Dear Gram troll migrated to FB, this is for you and any others with the same mind set – learn to keep it 100.

“Please learn a thing or two from the honest conversation with my son. If you are in a violent situation, get help, heal and repair your relationship.

”That’s all. We did just that and we along with our kids are doing well 19 years and counting. As for the rest of your insult, a direct reflection of your poor home training.”

