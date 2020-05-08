Regina Askia Stuns In New Photo With Her Daughters

Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia took to her social media space to share a beautiful collage of herself and her daughters.

The actress, who was first runner up in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 1989 and later crowned queen, recently had a shoot for a magazine interview with her look-alike daughters.

The actress shared photos from the shoot with the caption;

“The way we were vs our new normal. At a recent shoot for a mag interview! @na_idara@pizza_teesa”

See the full post below: