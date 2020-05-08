Regina Daniels Celebrates Ex-Boyfriend, Somadina On His 21st Birthday

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to celebrate her alleged ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma on his 21st birthday.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ned Nwoko shared a picture of her friend and colleague, Somadina.

Daniels captioned the photo;

“Happy birthday to you Soma….. you know I wish you the best in life…. keep soaring High.”

Reacting to the post, Somadina wrote;

“Gee fi life. God bless your beautiful heart and soul. I appreciate B…”

Read Also: Teddy A, Bambam Celebrate Son As He Clocks 7 (Video)

See the full post below: