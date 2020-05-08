Regina Daniels Celebrates Ex-Boyfriend, Somadina On His 21st Birthday

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Somadina Adinma Speaks On His Relationship with Regina Daniels And Ned Nwoko
Somadina Adinma, Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to celebrate her alleged ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma on his 21st birthday.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ned Nwoko shared a picture of her friend and colleague, Somadina.

Daniels captioned the photo;

“Happy birthday to you Soma….. you know I wish you the best in life…. keep soaring High.”

Reacting to the post, Somadina wrote;

“Gee fi life. God bless your beautiful heart and soul. I appreciate B…”

See the full post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

