Regina Daniels Celebrates Veteran Actress, Ngozi Ezeonu (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu turned 55 on Saturday and young actress, Regina Daniels celebrated her in a captivating way.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Regina Daniels shared a photo of the renowned actress with whom she has starred in a lot of movies.

Sharing the photos, the actress also said kind words to the veteran actress as she also celebrated her friend and director, Ebuka.

Sharing the photo, she wrote; “Happy birthday, mummy. Wishing you good health and love life have a blast ma.”

See Photos Here: