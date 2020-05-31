Regina Daniels Flaunts Her Bare Baby Bump (Photos/Video)



Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to flaunt her bare baby bump in a new series of photos and videos.

Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko finally let the cat out of the bag on Saturday after months of pregnancy speculation.

The billionaire politician announced they are expecting their first child together.

The actress, who kept her pregnancy a secret for weeks, also said it is the best feeling ever and she finds herself talking to her bump.

Friends and fellow actors have bombarded the actress’ comment section with congratulatory messages following her announcement.



See photos and videos below:

