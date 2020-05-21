Regina Daniels, Husband Cruise Drive During Curfew Hours (Video)

Billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko and his pregnant wife, Regina Daniels decided to go for a drive around the city during curfew hours.

Information Nigeria recalls Nwoko was recently spotted spoon-feeding his wife in a now-viral video.

Daniels took to her social media space to share video clips of her latest adventure with her loving husband.

In the video, the actress could be seen listening to music and enjoying the fresh air while being taken for a drive during the wee hours of the day.

Read Also: Actress Anita Joseph Shares Sultry Video Meant For ‘Happy People’

Watch the video