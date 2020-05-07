Rehabilitate And Re-Educate Almajiris, Shehu Sani Tells Northern Governors

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed concern over the return of almajiris to their respective states as the Northern States intensify efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Northern States have been returning almajiris to their states of origin.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker expressed that returning almajiri to their states of origin or to isolation centres won’t solve the problem.

He expressed that the Governors are just scratching the surface of the problem.

On solving the problem, he urged the governor to rehabilitate and re-educate them.

