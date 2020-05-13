Reno Omokri Reveals Reason Nigeria’s Economy Is Dying

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has mocked the President over his appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff.

Also Read: Ben Bruce Congratulates Gambari On His Appointment As Buhari’s Chief Of Staff

Reno, who earlier condemned President Buhari for appointing Prof. Gambari, expressed that the continuous appointment of old people by the present administration has led to the gradual death of Nigeria’s economy.

He wrote:

You want to know why Nigeria’s economy is dying?

* General Buhari is 77

* Justice Tanko is 66

* Ahmed Lawan is 61

* The average age of Buhari’s ministers is 55

And now they have appointed a 75-year-old as Chief of Staff. Mind you, these are all football ages!