Reno Omokri Reveals Ways To Achieve Fulfilling Marriage

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter handle to reveal ways to achieve fulfilment in marriage.

According to Reno, there must be three kinds of chemistry for a marriage to he fulfilling, namely spiritual chemistry, physical chemistry and financial chemistry.

He wrote:

“For a marriage to be fulfilling, there must be 3 kinds of chemistry:

* Spiritual chemistry
* Physical chemistry, and
* Financial chemistry

“And I assure you that the first 2 are not responsible for the chemistry you are seeing in this photograph!”

