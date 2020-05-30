Reno Omokri Unveils Buhari’s Greatest Achievement In 5 Years

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of the Buhari-led administration has taken to social media to reveal President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievement in 5 years.

According to the popular critic, President Buhari’s greatest achievement since assuming office in 2015 is making Nigeria the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

Reno made this comment while reacting to the statement of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina that President Buhari’s emergence in 2015 saved Nigeria from collapse.

See his tweet below: