Report To Police, Not Your Pastor – Victoria Inyama Tells Domestic Violence Victims

Former Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has shared more details about her marriage to her estranged husband.

Advising victims of domestic abuse, Inyama who now lives in the UK, revealed how she endured physical and emotional abuse for years “because of fear, culture, and religion”.

Inyama went on to reveal that her pastor begged her never to call the police on her estranged husband, Godwin Okri and encouraged her to keep praying.

When she took the case to court, she said the pastor refused to stand as a witness.

Inyama continued saying her estranged husband has refused to divorce her, despite saying that she’s a terrible person before going on to challenge her ex to speak out and share his side of the story.

Read what she wrote below;