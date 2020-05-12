Reps Approve Buhari’s Request To Raise N850bn From Domestic Capital Market

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow N850 billion to fund the 2020 budget.

The lawmakers at the lower legislative chambers on Tuesday gave the approval during plenary in Abuja.

Recall that some days prior to writing to the lower legislative chamber, President Buhari had written to the Senate for approval.

The Senate had given accelerated approval to President Buhari’s request to raise a fresh loan of N850 billion from the domestic capital market to fund projects in the 2020 budget.