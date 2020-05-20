Reps Ask FG To Set Up N15bn COVID-19 Emergency Fund For Tertiary Institutions

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
House of Representatives members

The members of the House of Representatives have called on the executive branch to set up a strategic N15billion Coronavirus Emergency Fund for Nigerian Universities and Tertiary Institutions.

The lower legislative chambers expressed that this initiative should be carried out as a palliative for the impact of Coronavirus pandemic on academic, research and administrative operations.

The House made the call as part of its resolutions at plenary on Tuesday.

This was in response to a motion moved by Hon. Steve Azaiki over the suspension of academic activities at tertiary institutions as a result of the COVID-19.

According to Azaiki, the structure of Nigeria’s university and tertiary institutions may never remain the same especially in the absence of an effective therapy or vaccine for the COVID-19 as well as mass testing and even a new strategic infusion of federal funding.

The reps also urged Nigerian Universities and Tertiary Institutions to launch a Coronavirus Student Emergency Fund, where indigent and vulnerable students can apply for student emergency grant to assist them recover from the economic impact of the COVID–19 pandemic.

