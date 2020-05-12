Reps Ask FG To Stop Repatriation Of Almajiri Children

During plenary on Tuesday, members of the House of Representatives have called on the Federal Government to stop the repatriation of Almajiri children to their states of origin.

This was one of the resolutions reached by the lawmakers at the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The motion was sponsored by Hon. Aishatu Dukku.

Dukku stated that the repatriation of Almajiria children is against the fundamental human rights of any Nigerian to reside in any part of the country.

She also expressed concern over the mode of transportation the children were subjected to.

The lawmaker described it as dehumanising, stressing that the children were packed into a vehicle in the scorching sun.

The House also resolved to urge the Northern governors to ensure that the Almajiri children were captured in the Universal Basic and Technical Education System.