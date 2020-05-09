Residents Troop Out To Drink After Trailer Conveying Crates Of Beer Fell In Anambra (Video)

Residents of Ekwulobia trooped out to drink to their hearts’ content after a trailer conveying crates of beer fell on the roadside in Anambra State.

Millions of naira were lost in the unfortunate incident, which was said to have occurred on Friday.

In the video being circulated online, men could be seen helping themselves to the excess bottles of beer and they also failed to adhere to the social distancing directive put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Read Also: Ogun Increases Health Workers’ Hazard Allowance

Watch the video below: