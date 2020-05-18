‘Return Mercy’s Sanitary Pad’ – BBNaija’s Omashola Mocks Ike Over His Face Mask (Video)

BBNaija star, Omashola decided to have a little fun by teasing his colleague and friend, Ike Onyema over his face mask.

The duo were recently spotted in a car heading to an undisclosed location.

Rumors have it that the reality TV stars are currently recording the BBNaija Reunion episode.

Omashola made a video where he mocked co-reality star, Ike for wearing a red face mask as he said it looked like a sanitary pad and he warned him to return it to his girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

The model said;

“Lets be honest, don’t Ike’s facemask look like sanitary pad. It’s like he used Always pad or sanitary pad to cover his face. My nigga get a new mask your girlfriend is looking for her pad.”.