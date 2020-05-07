Rev. Mrs Chinyere Madugba Speaks On Intimacy In Christian Marriages (Video)

A video of Rev. Mrs Chinyere Madugba teaching about love making in Christian homes is making rounds online.

Many web users, who have viewed the video, found it quite amusing.

Madugba gave a thorough explanation on how a man and a woman can be intimate in Christian relationships.

The reverend also couldn’t help laughing as she preached about having Godly sex for over one hour.

The preacher spoke about speaking in tongues during the love making process and what follows next in a Christian relationship.

Watch the video below: