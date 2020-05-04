‘Reverse Ease Of Lockdown’ – Dino Melaye Appeals To Buhari

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has taken to social media to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the ease of lockdown order in Lagos, FCT and Ogun.

Recall that the former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly expressed that the relaxation of the lockdown imposed on some of the States in the country is a colossal mistake.

The former lawmaker called on the President to reverse the order before the situation degenerates into an uncontrollable situation.

See his tweet below: