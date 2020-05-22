Rita Daniels Reacts As Daughter Gets Huge Tatoo Of Her Name

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram story to share her mom, Rita Daniels’ reaction to her new tattoo.

Information Nigeria recalls the billionaire wife inked her mum’s name on her back and she shared the now-viral photo on social media.

Reacting to the post, Rita sent her daughter a couple of messages which read;

”oh my! You’re making me cry now.”

“I shall forever stand by you my precious pride, by the grace of God almighty. I love you more my child. Your children shall forever love and honour you”.

Read Also: Tacha Lambasts Those Calling Khafi A Gossip (Video)

See the actress’ post below: