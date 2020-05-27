Robbers Arrested After Pouring Hot Liquid On Commercial Cyclist

Two members of commercial tricycle snatchers were arrested on Tuesday along Onitsha-Owerri road after pouring some liquid substance on a commercial tricycle operator named, Joseph Asogwa and also tried to make away with his tricycle.

According to reports, the victim raised the alarm and a police patrol team which was not far from the scene gave the suspects a hot chase before recovering the tricycle from them.

Police spokesman Mohammed confirmed the incident by saying: “On the 26/5/2020, around 7:55am, at Umuogali Oba along Onitsha/Owerri road, two suspected members of tricycle snatching syndicate who specialise in snatching tricycles popularly called keke were arrested by a police patrol team attached to Oba Division in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

Read Also: Lady Beats, Tears Bus Conductor’s Shirt Over Ten Naira Change In Onitsha (Video)