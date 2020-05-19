Ronaldo Returns To Juventus Training After Two Months

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with Juventus in Turin after an absence of over two months due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old arrived at the Juventus Training Centre in a Jeep with tinted windows around 09:20 (0720 GMT), leaving three hours later with a smile and thumbs up for waiting photographers.

Also Read: I Was Better Than Messi, Ronaldo, Nymar – Edilson Da Silva

Recall that the Portuguese went into quarantine for 14 days after returning to Turin from Portugal on the 4th of May.

Ronaldo reportedly underwent medical and physical tests before joining up with his teammates for the first time in 72 days for individual training.