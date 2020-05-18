Ruggedman Shares His Experience With A Lady Who Farted In Public

Popular Nigerian singer, Ruggedman has shared the hilarious story of a lady who farted right in his presence while they were on a queue in a supermarket.

According to the singer, while he was about to utter a word, the lady said if he heard the fart then he didn’t keep social distancing as required.

Also, he said thee lady pointed out that if he smells the fart then his facemask isn’t working properly.

He wrote:

*I was in queue at the supermarket when a lady in front farted💭 , I got upset but before I could say something, she turned around and said, “If you heard that, then you are not keeping your distance, 🧍🏼⬅️➡️🧍🏼If you smelled it, then your face mask isn’t helping you at all. ‘😷