Ruling House Accuses Oluwo Of Imposition

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has been accused of causing disunity among a ruling house in the town by imposing candidate as the head of the family.

The monarch was alleged to continue with this move despite the ruling Adegunodo ruling house having an existing head.

The ruling house said it had a living Mogaji in Alhaji Najasi Alade and alleged that Oba Akanbi’s plan to instal Fanta as Mogaji was aimed at causing division among the princes.

Members of the family, at a press conference on Monday, called on state government as well as heads of security agencies to quickly wade in and save the situation.