‘Sad, What A Waste Of Friendship:’ Ebuka Slams Banky W

Popular Nigerian actor, singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington simply known and addressed as Banky W has no doubt earned himself more foes than friends in the last 24 hours following his comment on Eba.

Media personality, Obi Ebuka Uchendu became the latest person to speak against him when he described him as a ‘waste of friendship.’

Banky W had taken to his official Twitter handle to tweet:

“Eba (made with correct Ijebu Garri) is greater than Amala, Fufu, Semo and Pounded yam. Argue with your ancestors, please.”

Reacting swiftly, Ebuka tweeted:

‘What a waste of friendship. Sad.’