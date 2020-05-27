Samklef Gives Advise To Upcoming Artists (Photo)

Michael Isaac
Samklef
Samklef

Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef has shared some details about what it takes to make a name in show business.

According to the artist, one has to be able to separate feelings with work when it comes to being successful.

The singer also spoke personally about the matter as he shared on Twitter.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “It’s show business. No catching feelings And it’s show time. Who look out for u Na him u go look out for.”

Samklef
The singer’s post

