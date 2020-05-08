Samklef Showers Encomium On Banky W, Tuface, Don Jazzy

Nigerian music entertainer, Samklef has called for the creation of afrobeat museum so that the likes of 2face, Don Jazzy, D’Banj and Banky W can all have their faces there.

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “Let’s not forget to celebrate @bankywellington one of the pillars of Afrobeats we need to create an afrobeats museum. Put the face of 2face donjazzy, Dbanj and Banky…. and let’s not also forget the old ones that paved the way for us. We can all shine with love.”