Sandra Ikeji Celebrates Her Husband On His Birthday (Photo)

Popular events planner, Sandra Ikeji-Samuel, and sister of famous blogger, Linda Ikeji, has identified with her husband, Arinze, as he turned a year older.

She took to Instagram to declare her undying love for her hubby, Arinze, whom she referred to as her ‘King’.

Sandra also shared beautiful photos of them as she wrote some kind words.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “Happy birthday my dearest husband, my crown, my light in the dark, oh my prayer warrior, my super amazing darling, today I celebrate you my king…”

See Her Post Here: