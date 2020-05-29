Sanwo-Olu Declares Frontline Health Workers As Face Of His 1st Year Anniversary

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dedicated his first year in office to all frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking during the first anniversary of his tenure in office, acknowledged the work and support of health workers at this period.

Also Read: Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Muslims On Eid-el-Fitr

He said, “Without the support, hard work of the health workers, it would not have been possible to achieve or contain the spread of the virus in Lagos.”

He also reminded the healthier workers that the battle is not over yet because the enemy has not given up. ‘Therefore, we need you more than ever before to redouble your efforts in the onslaught against this common adversary.

Sanwo-Olu also reminded Lagosians that this is not the time to relax or to slow down in the efforts to break the chain of transmission of the deadly pandemic.