Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Muslims On Eid-el-Fitr

The Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of Ramadan fasting.

Read Also: Sanwo-Olu Holds Meeting With Religious Leaders; Calls For Prayers Against COVID-19

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, Sanwo-Olu called for moderate celebration as a result of the novel coronavirus.

“On behalf of my wife and entire family, I rejoice with all Muslims on the occasion of this year’s eid-el-Fitr

“Traditionally, the end of Ramadan comes with fanfare and lots of celebrations with families and friends.

“As we celebrate at home with our families, I want us to remember our health care workers and thousands of COVID19 patients who would have loved to be at home to celebrate with their families at this moment.

“To reflect the spirit of the current global pandemic, I implore us all to celebrate moderately with our families. It is my prayer that the end of Ramadan brings joy to every Lagosian irrespective of religious inclination.”

On behalf of my wife and entire family, I rejoice with all Muslims on the occasion of this year's #EidUlFitr Traditionally, the end of Ramadan comes with fanfare and lots of celebrations with families and friends. pic.twitter.com/kCC5RKqu9b — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 24, 2020

As we celebrate at home with our families, I want us to remember our health care workers, and thousands of #COVID19 patients who would have loved to be at home to celebrate with their families at this moment. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 24, 2020