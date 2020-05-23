Sanwo-Olu Seeks Resumption Of Lagos-Abuja Flights

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that he is trying to convince the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to allow the resumption of flights from Lagos to Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while speaking as a panelist at a webinar hosted by FSDH Merchant Bank on Friday.

Also Read: Lagos Finalises Guidelines To Re-open Economy, To Offer Incentives To Businesses To Prevent Job Loss

According to the Governor, the impact of the closure of the airports on the state’s economy, has been significant.

Recall that the Federal Government shut all international airports in the country on March 23, before it later extended the closure to all airports in the country.

The governor also lamented that the entertainment, hospitality and transportation sectors, has also been “significantly” affected by the coronavirus pandemic.