Saraki Reacts As Buhari Appoints Gambari As New COS

The former governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki has reacted after an indigene of the state, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari bagged appointment as president Muhammadu Buhari’s new chief of staff.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Saraki called on Nigerians to give him all the support he needs to perform in his new office.

“I congratulate Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. Professor Gambari is a decent man, a cerebral academic, disciplined diplomat and he is coming in with the necessary pedigree that will help him to do well on the job.

“I have no doubt that he will succeed on this onerous assignment. I urge all Nigerians to give him all the support that he needs to perform in office.

