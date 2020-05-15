School Feeding During Lockdown Fuels Corruption, Says Rep

The member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo has frowned at the decision of the federal government to go ahead with the home school feeding scheme despite school being shut down.

Speaking via a statement on Thursday, he described the move as another avenue for cash looting and siphoning.

He said:

“Having gauged the pulse of my constituents and those of others from other constituencies, I want to strongly urge the Federal Government to have a re-think on the matter of continuing with the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, now that schools are not in session.

“Rather than continuing with the programme at this time, the funds for the programme should be re- channelled to the health sector to strengthen and sustain the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.”