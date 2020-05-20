School Feeding Scheme: Lagos Beneficiaries To Get Food Worth Of N4,200: FG

The federal government has announced that beneficiaries of the school feeding programme in Lagos state would get food ration worth of N4,200 as the program kicks-off in the state.

According to a statement by the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq Umar, no fewer than 37,000 people would benefit from the scheme in the state.

“Each Take-Home Ration valued at N4,200 is made up of 5 kg Bag of Rice, 5 kg Bag of Beans, 500 ml Vegetable Oil, 750 ml Palm Oil, 500 mg Salt, 15 pieces of eggs, 140gm Tomato Paste,” it said in the statement.

“These rations have been reviewed by nutrition experts to ascertain the nutritional value and benefit to the children.”

“COVID-19 is taking health, economic and humanitarian toll on Nigerians and this modified programme is a means of providing relief. It is also boosting the economy by providing income for those in the supply value chain especially poultry farmers.”