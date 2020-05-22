Schools Will Resume Soon But No Date: Education Minister

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has disclosed that there are plans to soon reopen schools nationwide, however, it won’t happen in two weeks as being speculated in some quarters.

Nwajiuba, made the clarification on Thursday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, following rumors making the rounds the Federal Government would reopen schools in the next two weeks.

Nwajiuba said there is no exact date yet for schools to resume, adding that schools will be reopened after they are ”resourced properly”.

Speaking to Newsmen, Nwajiuba said: “We all are seriously interested in reopening and I believe we will reopen soon.

“But I can’t confirm what your children said, that we will reopen in two weeks. The issue around reopening has nothing to do with the availability of the schools or not.

“It has to do with national governance. The idea of shutting down the schools has nothing to do with the schools per se.”