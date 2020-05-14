Secret To Success: Know What Works Best For You – Actor Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has come out to advise on how best to reach for the top and also stay there with quality.

Read Also: Nigeria Fighting Covid-19 With The Poorest Infrastructure: Yomi Fabiyi

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he said reaching for the top involves knowing what best works for someone.

“Irrespective of what you do, the best way reaching for the TOP and staying there for long with quality is “to know what works for you”. To assume something that is working for “A” in same field will automatically work for you is failure in itself. Nurture your believe system.”