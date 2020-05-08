Security Agents Sabotaging Ban On Interstate Travel: FG

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has decried reports that security operatives were sabotaging the enforcement of the ban on interstate travels.

According to him, “Reports from various parts of the country at the close of day, 6th May, 2020 indicate the following:

(i) High level of non-compliance with the ban on inter-state travels. This resulted in a high number of vehicles finding their way across many state borders despite the curfew/ border restrictions;

(ii) Lack of respect for timing and the curfew also resulted in heavy traffic gridlock where many motorists spent the night following the enforcement of the curfew;

“Increasing level of abuse of exemption granted to vehicles conveying specified goods. Reports across the country show that they continue to hide passengers with the intention of ferrying them across state boundaries; and

(iv) Continual transportation of Almajirai across state borders is still evident.

“I have highlighted the foregoing as it relates to the road transportation sector to underscore the dangers inherent in the seeding of the virus across states. I, however, commend the security agencies for their vigilance in apprehending and prosecuting violators.

“It is, worrisome, however, to note reports received about isolated cases of compromise by some security operatives.

“We urge the various commands of the security agencies to enhance their monitoring machinery to ensure that we do not only achieve the objective of stopping the spread of the virus but also prevent the good name of the services from being tarnished.

“We also implore all Nigerians to alert the security agencies whenever they witness the violation of these guidelines,” he said.