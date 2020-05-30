Segun Ogungbe Welcomes Baby With Second Wife, Wunmi Ajiboye

Popular movie producer and actor, Segun Ogungbe is currently in a celebratory mood as his second wife, Wunmi Ajiboye recently gave birth to a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared cute photos of himself, his wife and their first son.

The couple‘s first son, Obadara also turned a year older on Saturday.

Ogungbe captioned the post;

“How exciting I am, to have another bouncing baby boy to the Ogungbe’s family. I mean a double blessing happiness in my heart today. Guess what! 💭”He is the spitting image of his father“

Read Also: Rapper Zlatan Ibile Gets Tattoo Of His Baby Mama’s Name

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAzfCa8l9nG/?igshid=qleq1a3nu0lt