Segun Ogungbe Welcomes Baby With Second Wife, Wunmi Ajiboye

Popular movie producer and actor, Segun Ogungbe is currently in a celebratory mood as his second wife, Wunmi Ajiboye recently gave birth to a baby boy.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared cute photos of himself, his wife and their first son.
The couple‘s first son, Obadara also turned a year older on Saturday.
Ogungbe captioned the post;
“How exciting I am, to have another bouncing baby boy to the Ogungbe’s family. I mean a double blessing happiness in my heart today. Guess what! 💭”He is the spitting image of his father“
Read Also: Rapper Zlatan Ibile Gets Tattoo Of His Baby Mama’s Name
See his post below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CAzfCa8l9nG/?igshid=qleq1a3nu0lt