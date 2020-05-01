Semi Ajayi Reacts After Being Included In EFL Championship Team

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, has reacted to being included in the English Football League Championship Team of the Season.

Semi was included in the FIFA 20s Ultimate Team, Championship Team of the Season alongside Super Eagles prospect, Ebere Eze who plays for Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Semi who narrowly missed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Nigeria clinched the bronze medal, took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the feat.

Ajayi wrote: “Humbled to have been included in the EFL Team of The Season So Far Thank you for all of your support this season.”

